Record breaking ski season in Colorado this past year

The 2022-2023 season topped the record set the year before.

COLORADO, USA — The 2022-2023 ski season was a busy one in Colorado. In fact, it was a record breaker.

Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) announced at its 60th annual meeting Thursday that skier visits at its 21 member ski resorts increased nearly 8% over last year's total of 13.8 million, which was the previous record.

CSCUSA is projecting a total of 14.8 million skier visits in 2022-2023. The 2022-2023 projected statewide total exceeds the five-year average for skier visits in Colorado by 18%.

“The 2022-2023 ski season was buoyed by cold temperatures and consistent, abundant snowfall across the state, from the first days of the season in October to closing day on June 4,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills in a statement. “We are today celebrating a significant new industry benchmark for visitation, meaningful growth in our business, and the positive economic impact that this success has for our employees, our communities, our partners, and our state.”

CSCUSA said all regions of Colorado had received significant snowfall throughout the season with its member resorts averaging 286 inches of snowfall, above the long-term average of 265 inches. The better-than average snowfall contributed to a season that was 21 days longer than the long-term average season.

CSCUSA also credits a number of other factors including a strong economy, continued recovery in international visits, strong flight offerings into Denver International Airport and mountain airports, and a favorably timed Easter holiday.

About 23% of U.S. skier visits took place in Colorado during the 2022-2023 season, according to CSCUSA.

Skier visits are the metric used to track participation in skiing and snowboarding. A skier visit represents one person participating in skiing or snowboarding for any part of a given day at a mountain resort.

