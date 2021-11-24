Get into any Colorado state park for free on Friday

This is the seventh year that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to state parks on the day after Thanksgiving.

DENVER — Want to get away from the stress of shopping on Black Friday? Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) offers an alternative.

On Friday, Nov. 26, entry into all Colorado state parks is free for Fresh Air Friday. This is the seventh consecutive year that CPW has waived entry fees on the day after Thanksgiving at state parks.

CPW said the event is meant to encourage people to take time over Thanksgiving weekend to "create new outdoor memories and live life outside."

Because Friday is a state holiday, some park visitor centers might be closed or not fully staffed. Enforcement personnel will be patrolling the parks, but visitor services could be limited, CPW said.

Colorado has 43 state parks with several within an hour's drive or so of the Denver metro area. The newest state park is Sweetwater Lake in Garfield County, which was created just last month.

If you're looking for a state park where you can hike, bike, picnic, go fishing, work off some of the calories from Thanksgiving dinner or generally de-stress, click here for a map of all Colorado state parks.

And here is a guide to Colorado state parks.

