Water access limited for multiple Colorado creeks due to safety concerns

Due to safety concerns that include rising water levels and fast currents, access to many popular Colorado waterways is being limited temporarily.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Access to multiple Colorado creeks is being limited due to safety concerns that include rising water levels and fast currents.

The following waterways are under temporary restrictions:

Clear Creek in Jefferson County

North Saint Vrain Creek and Saint Vrain Creek in Boulder County

Poudre River in Larimer County

Jefferson County

Jefferson County officials announced waterway activates on Clear Creek will be limited until water levels decrease.

Beginning Wednesday, June 9 at noon, prohibited activities will include all single-chambered air inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes and single chambered rafts, as well as “body-surfers” and swimming.

Officials said the reasons for the decision include the follow:

Water flows consistently measuring over 900 cubic feed a second, which is expected to rise as heavy snowpack melt continues. Anything over 800 cubic feet per second is dangerous inexperienced swimmers.





Clear Creek is a Type IV water area, meaning there is increased public risk due to water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers and other safety concerns.





Water height is increasing and will continue to increase with melting snowpack.

Kayaks, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, river boards and stand-up paddle boards are exempt but urged to practice extreme caution due to safety concerns surrounding swift-moving water and floating debris.

All authorized users and occupants must use a Coast Guard-approved paddling life jacket and a water-use deigned helmet.

The restrictions apply to Clear Creek in unincorporated Jefferson County and the City of Golden, including Vanover Park.

Violaters may be issued a summons for a class 2 petty offense, punishable with a fine of $100.

Boulder County

Boulder County officials announced the North Saint Vrain Creek and Saint Vrain Creek will be closed through Lyons to tubing and single-chamber flotation devices.

The closure will take effect Wednesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. and will go through Friday, June 25 at noon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The closure prohibits watercraft such as single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats and inner tubes from floating the creek. There is a specific exemption for kayaks and white-water canoes, which are permitted, however kayakers are strongly encouraged to observe caution.

Sheriff's deputies will be posting notices Wednesday morning, advising recreationists of the closure.

The closure encompasses the North Saint Vrain Creek and Saint Vrain Creek from Apple Valley Road/ County Road 71 (upper Apple Valley Road) to North Foothills Highway including through the Town of Lyons.

BCSO said the closure was made by Sheriff Joe Pelle in consultation with Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen, Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lyons Police Chief Sergeant Bill Crist and Lyons Fire Chief Peter Zick.

The partial-use restriction is being ordered due to the significant rainfall and spring runoff experienced in Boulder County in recent days and weeks, said BCSO.

Any person who fails to obey an order issued under this section, may be guilty of a class two petty offense and subject to a fine of up to $50.

Larimer County

Fort Collins Police Services announced on Tuesday, June 8 that access to Poudre River is being limited to discouraging boating and floating in dangerous sections of the waterway.

Access to the Poudre River shoreline with the the natural areas is closed between Norths Shields River Access and Salyer Nature area, and Legacy Park and North Shields River Access parking lots have been closed to traffic.

Poudre Fire Authority said 18 people have already been rescued this season, and river conditions are expected to remain hazardous for several weeks as spring runoff continues, and there is added concern due to debris from the Cameron Peak Fire last summer.

