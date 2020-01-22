DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning residents about fraudulent websites claiming to sell Colorado fishing licenses.

The agency was recently made aware that people have been buying fake fishing licenses online thinking that they were the real thing.

CPW said there is no guarantee that licenses bought through third party websites are legitimate. Some of the fake websites are selling licenses at a significantly marked-up price.

In one instance, a resident paid $134, which according to CPW, is nearly $100 more than a valid license would cost.

CPW said the fraudulent sites could use or sell personal information from the purchaser, including social security or credit card information.

"The best way to ensure that private data is not maliciously collected from a 3rd party site is to avoid such sites altogether," CPW said.

CPW said its online shop is the easiest and most secure way to purchase a fishing license. 2020 fishing licenses go on sale March 1.

Residents can also visit a CPW park or office, or buy from an authorized Colorado sales agent in person.

