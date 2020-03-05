Deer Creek Canyon's parking closed Sunday afternoon for overcrowding

"Recreate locally — no more than 10 miles from home. Avoid travel to popular trails and open spaces to limit the spread of COVID-19," CDOT tweeted.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — With the beautiful weather in Colorado right now and everyone so eager to get out of the house, it's no surprise parks and trails were crowded over the weekend.

So crowded in some places, parking lots had to be closed.

While we might normally expect this from our outdoors-loving state, officials want to remind people so recreate locally – within 10 miles of your home – as we continue to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In Jefferson County, park rangers with Jeffco Open Space temporarily closed the parking lot at Deer Creek Canyon Park because so many cars were parked in the area.

Multiple local agencies sent a joint news release last week asking trail users to practice responsible recreation:

“With high visitation likely to continue and declining tax revenue likely to decrease overall open space maintenance efforts, a group of Front Range open space agencies want to remind Coloradans to practice responsible recreation,” the release from Boulder County Parks and Open Space, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Denver Parks and Recreation, and Jefferson County Open Space reads.

The public is asked to:

Wear a face covering and maintain six feet of distance.

Avoid visiting areas with full parking lots.

Park only in designated parking areas at trailheads.

Visit open spaces in groups of less than four people.

Walk through the mud rather than around it, and keep off of vegetation when stepping off the trail.

Stay out of closed wildlife areas.

Not take unnecessary risks so first responders don’t have to conduct a rescue.