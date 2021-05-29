Denver Parks and Recreation in need of more workers as parks continue to fill up

The vacancies range from the front desk at recreation centers, to maintenance at the parks around Denver.

DENVER — As more people rush to Denver's beloved parks just ahead of Summer, Denver's Parks and Recreation Department feels that some may notice some differences at the parks.

"As we planned our budget last year to go into this year, we didn't know where we were going to be at with the pandemic," said Scott Gilmore, the Deputy Executive Director for Denver's Parks and Rec Department.

This year Gilmore is working with smaller staffing, throughout the department. Vacancies range from the front desk at recreation centers, to maintenance at the parks around Denver.

Now, Gilmore is hoping more people apply for the open spots, as park usage is expected to be high this Summer, as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.

What the demand looks like

A tightened budget that stemmed from the pandemic is one of the factors that went into why Denver Parks and Rec weren't able to hire as many workers.

"Historically, we would hire around 200 on-call or seasonal workers," Gilmore said. "When the pandemic hit. We had hired about a hundred right around one hundred people. And that's where we stopped because revenues had dried up for the city and we just didn't have the money."

Right now, Gilmore says there's right around 100 workers for parks, so they're looking to fill 20 to 30 more spots.

"So we budgeted approximately about enough to hire about 130 seasonal workers to work in our parks department," Gilmore said.

However, after adding in the number of people needed for recreation centers, Gilmore said that the number of open positions is much higher.

"We're starting to open them back up, but we're struggling to find lifeguards, fitness instructors ... just people to staff the front desk at the rec center," he said. "So right now the number I looked at this week is we have 170 open positions."

To apply for a job with the department through the City of Denver's website, click here.

The impact of less workers

Gilmore said that those that work for the parks and recreation department do a lot, whether it's maintenance on the parks, to taking care of the landscape.

"They work on irrigation, they empty trash cans, they just take care of the parks. They do plowing in the winter, all those types of things," he said. "In the summer, as you can see, the grass is pretty green. The grass starts to grow, the flower beds are planted. A lot more things are happening in the park, a lot more people, a lot more trash to pick up."

He adds that trash usage in the central part of the city is estimated to be up 45%.

The landscaping is also impacted, he said.

"We might only be able to mow instead of every five days, we mow every seven days," Gilmore said.

While overall, he's hoping more people begin to apply for work in the department, he has a message for the community.

"Please have some patience with us if you see a park that isn't perfect or has some weeds in one of the flower beds or if a trash can looks full, we're going to get to it. But sometimes it just takes us a little bit longer to get to some of those things than normally it would've," he said.

Help steps in

Another impact of not having the usual amount of workers for the department are the flower beds not being able to be planted that typically fill some Denver parks.

"What we've done is we actually haven't planted about 50 percent of our flowerbeds," Gilmore said. "It takes a lot of effort to plant flowers in the city and county of Denver. Right now, we have only planted about half our flower beds in the city. Next year we're planning on planting them all, but we need the people to help take care of those flower beds because it takes a lot of effort to plant and maintain those flower beds at the level that the citizens and the visitors to Denver expect."

At Cheesman Park in Denver, groups of volunteers have been working to take care of the rose gardens in the park.

One of the groups is the Cheesman Park Advocacy Group.

"This is really something that the community comes together with," said Cindy Sestrich, one of the coordinators of the group.

She said that the group takes care of around 24 rose beds, and they work in coordination with Denver Parks and Recreation. They've been tending to the rose gardens since 2012.

"Every bit of it is volunteering. We volunteer our time, we volunteer supplies, and we just supplied... under 200 new rose bushes to put into this garden because we had a lot of die-off in the last few years," she said.

Sestrich credits the opportunity to take care of the garden to different supervisors, and the horticulturist the group works with. As well as the Denver Rose Society who has been the group's educational instructor for tending and planting the roses.

To volunteer with the group for taking care of the rose gardens, email CPAG@CheesmanPark.org.