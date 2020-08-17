Dream Stream is a pristine place to fish, with annual trash cleanup a big help

Fishermen have been flocking, the evidence isn’t hard to find. More people means more trash, but once a year the local fishing community gets together to tidy up.

SOUTH PARK, Colo. — It's not a dream, it's real life.

“The Dream Stream is 5.5 miles of beautiful Western landscape setting (in the Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area). And you have migratory fish coming out of Eleven Mile reservoir. They call it the Dream because you never know, any given day you could come around that bend and see a fish so big you look at yourself or your buddy and say, ‘Am I dreaming?’ It's pretty cool”, said legendary angler Landon Mayer with a grin.

There may not be a better back drop for fly fishing in Colorado, or a better guide. Mayer has written books and appeared in magazines. 250 days a year you’ll find him on this gold medal stretch in South Park.

“It gives you that inner peace to know that this still exists, there’s untouched landscape with wild trout, and a natural setting that we all have a chance to really utilize this resource," said Mayer.

Fishermen have been flocking, the evidence isn’t hard to find. More people means more trash, but once a year the local fishing community gets together to tidy up.

“This is our 5th annual ‘Clean the Dream’, a good friend of mine Brandon Kramer is the founder of this event. He came to me six years ago and said, 'I’m seeing a lot of trash, seeing garbage on the ground. We really need to do something,'” said Mayer.

What they came up with, was a one-day garbage gala. With over 100 volunteers, raffle prizes and the annual removal of nearly a half ton of litter.

“Knowing that people care enough to donate, even just one day of a calendar year, to pick up trash. And to see people actually come together to celebrate that, it's amazing. We’re celebrating, not only the resource, but gathering the trash to keep it pristine and clean. It means everything to me," said Mayer.

His passion is palpable. Landon Mayer found his calling with a fly rod.

But he needs your help to ensure this magical fishery isn’t the one that got away.