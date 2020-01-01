AURORA, Colo. — Start off 2020 on the right foot by participating in America's State Parks First Day Hikes, which encourages people to Live Life Outside in 2020.

More than 30 events are scheduled for Jan. 1, 2020 at state parks across Colorado.



“Our First Day Hike events have become increasingly popular over the years, and with good reason,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “They’re a great opportunity to spend some time out in nature with friends and family and mark a fresh start to the new year. What better way to celebrate than with a nice park stroll and a hot cup of cocoa? We’ll see you out there!”



Coloradans can find nearby First Day Hikes of varying distances and levels of difficulty by visiting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife First Day Hikes web page.

All hikes are free of charge, but a valid park pass is required.

Whether discovering the landscape with an experienced Naturalist guide on an organized hike or viewing and photographing wildlife on a self-led hike, First Day Hike participants are sure to start the new year on a positive note.

Hikers, bikers and horseback riders alike can enjoy scenic views, warm beverages, and snacks, and have the opportunity to borrow snowshoes, fat bikes and ice fishing equipment at some parks.

With snow on the ground, visitors can also anticipate sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating, and cross-country skiing opportunities.

Warmer weather at other parks may create muddy conditions, so please be aware of any trail closures or other posted notices.



First Day Hikes is a national program that was created more than 25 years ago to encourage healthy lifestyles and stewardship of natural resources through outdoor recreation.

According to the National Association of State Park Directors, more than 72,700 people across the country joined guided First Day Hikes in 2019, collectively hiking over 150,280 miles.

