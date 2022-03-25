Fishing licenses for 2022-2023 season now on sale

The Colorado fishing season runs from March 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

COLORADO, USA — It's almost time for a new fishing season in Colorado.

That means it's also time for the annual reminder for anglers to buy a new license.

Fishing licenses for the 2022-2023 season, which runs from March 1, 2022 until March 21, 2023, are on sale now.

An adult annual license for a Colorado resident is $36.71 plus tax, with discounts for seniors, youth and people who are low income. A one-day license is $14.46.

Children under the age of 16 are allowed to fish for free in Colorado, according to Colorado Park and Wildlife regulations.

Colorado also requires anglers to purchase a Habitat Stamp for $10.59 once per season with any hunting or fishing license. This money goes toward a program that helps protect fish and wildlife habitats across the state.

Licenses can be purchased online here, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at local CPW offices or at authorized sales agents around the state.

In Colorado, there are 35 species of both warm-water and cold-water fish that anglers have the possibility of catching, according to CPW. The organization stocks 90 million fish into Colorado streams, rivers and lakes annually.

CPW also offers a variety of classes and other events for those who want to get into fishing or those who want to get better at it.

"If you are new to fishing, there are many classes offered around the state," CPW Angler Education Coordinator Andre Egli said in a release. "Classes are available for new anglers, families or seasoned anglers that want to learn a new technique like fly fishing."

CPW fishing classes, events, seminars and tournaments are posted on the Fishing News and Events web page.