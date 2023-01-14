Forest Service announces 6 fee-free days for 2023

The first will be Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

DENVER — The USDA Forest Service has announced six days this year when people can visit their public lands for free and enjoy the outdoors.

The first of the fee-free days will be on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The rest are below:

Presidents Day: Feb. 20

National Get Outdoors Day: June 10

Juneteenth: June 19

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23

Veterans Day: Nov. 11

The Forest Service said visitors should be prepared with the appropriate gear, food and water before venturing out in winter conditions, to check the status of roads and trails at their destinations, and to be aware of weather and avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry.

The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits still apply.

Fees will continue to be charged at Forest Service standard amenity fee recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless individual managers choose to participate.

