Golden implements flag system to represent safety levels on Clear Creek

The flags -- green, yellow, red, and double red -- tell recreators which activities are allowed on the popular waterway.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Tubers, kayakers and other recreators will notice some brightly-colored flags next time they head out on Clear Creek through Golden, and they're not just there for decoration.

The flags are part of a recently-implemented system to let people know how safe they can expect the popular waterway to be, or whether the creek is open to activity at all.

According to visitgolden.com, the flags represent four different safety levels:

Green flag: Moderate Flows – Clear Creek is open to all uses. Please use regular caution in the creek

New Creek Warning Flag system for Clear Creek in the City of Golden. For all creek information and current creek level https://t.co/zK2DZgAJ1H pic.twitter.com/dWeKHIUkW5 — City of Golden (@CityofGolden) June 25, 2021

Clear Creek is currently under a yellow flag. Restrictions on recreation where the creek passes through Golden were recently lifted after being in place for 10 days due to fast-moving water.

