First trip of the season in Guanella Pass

Some people started off their Memorial Day weekend early and escaped to the mountains to exhale.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — We typically see the mountain passes open around Memorial Day, but last week's snowstorm threw a wrench in the plan.

Mount Evans is still closed, but Trail Ridge Road opened Friday afternoon in Rocky Mountain National Park. The Alpine Visitor Center is expected to open Saturday.

Independence Pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes is open, along with Kebler Pass near Crested Butte.

Guanella Pass near Georgetown also just opened, and many people started their weekend early to check it out.

This is what it looked like at the top:

Big-horned sheep hang out:

Relax with a scenic view of a lake:

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.