Outdoors

First trip of the season in Guanella Pass

Some people started off their Memorial Day weekend early and escaped to the mountains to exhale.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — We typically see the mountain passes open around Memorial Day, but last week's snowstorm threw a wrench in the plan.

Mount Evans is still closed, but Trail Ridge Road opened Friday afternoon in Rocky Mountain National Park. The Alpine Visitor Center is expected to open Saturday.

Independence Pass between Aspen and Twin Lakes is open, along with Kebler Pass near Crested Butte. 

Guanella Pass near Georgetown also just opened, and many people started their weekend early to check it out.

This is what it looked like at the top:

Big-horned sheep hang out:

Relax with a scenic view of a lake:

