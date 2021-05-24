Boulder kicks off free shuttle bus service to 2 popular recreation areas

Shuttle bus service to the Hessie Trailhead and Eldorado Canyon State Park starts this weekend.

BOULDER, Colo. — Weekend outdoor enthusiasts are in luck: Boulder County will offer free shuttle bus service to two of its most popular recreation areas for the season starting this Friday.

The shuttle buses to the Hessie Trailhead and Eldorado Canyon State Park will operate on weekends and holidays through the summer and fall. Boulder County has full recreational shuttle information, routes and maps on its website.

Eldorado Canyon State Park

The free Eldo Shuttle service will start Saturday to help address issues with parking and traffic in Eldorado Springs and the nearby state park.

Parking is limited inside the park, and there is no public parking nearby outside the park. When parking in the state park is full, visitors will not be allowed in.

A state park pass is required to ride the shuttle into the park. Shuttle riders can bring an annual pass, purchase a day pass at www.cpwshop.com or pay $4 cash per adult.

The shuttle will run Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Monday, Sept. 6. The holiday dates are May 31 (Memorial Day), July 5 (Independence Day observed) and Sept. 6 (Labor Day).

The shuttle runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of service. From Boulder, shuttles run about every 20 minutes, and from Superior, they run about every 30 minutes. Passengers riding from Superior will need to transfer buses at CO 93 & CO 170 to reach the park.

The route stops are:

Regent Drive & Broadway

Broadway & 27th Way

Broadway & Dartmouth Avenue

Broadway & Table Mesa Drive

CO 93 & CO 170

US 36 & McCaslin Park-n-Ride in Superior

Eldorado Canyon State Park entrance station

Eldorado Canyon State Park Visitor Center

Hessie Trailhead

The Hessie Trailhead near Nederland is a popular access point to the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

Parking near the trailhead and on nearby roads such as Fourth of July Road is limited, and Boulder County Parks & Open Space rangers will enforce parking regulations in the area. Illegal parking will result in monetary penalties and/or towed vehicles, the county said.

Shuttle service on weekends and holidays to the trailhead starts on Friday and goes through Sunday, Oct. 10. Park and catch the shuttle at Nederland High School, 597 County Road 130. Shuttles depart about every 15 minutes.

The schedule will be:

6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays (No Friday service after Aug. 6)

6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays (Starting Sept. 11, Saturday service ends at 6 p.m.)

6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Holiday exceptions and additions to the schedule include:

Sunday, May 30: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day before Memorial Day)

Monday, May 31: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Memorial Day)

Sunday, July 4: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Independence Day)

Monday, July 5: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Independence Day Observed)

Sunday, Sept. 5: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day before Labor Day)

Monday, Sept. 6: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Labor Day)