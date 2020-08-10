Hiker missing near Salmon Lake northwest of Silverthorne

71-year-old Ken May's last GPS coordinates were sent Wednesday. Summit County Rescue Group did not locate him after an all-night search.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) said they need the public’s help in locating 71-year-old Ken May, who went missing Wednesday hiking near Willow and Salmon lakes northwest of Silverthorne.

SCRG said they sent teams to both Willow and Salmon lakes and May’s last known GPS coordinates; however, they did not locate the hiker after an all-night search.

May was wearing tan pants, carrying a blue backpack and possibly wore either a climbing helmet or broad-brimmed sun hat. SCRG said May has a slim build and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

SCRG is a non-profit, all-volunteer mountain rescue group located in Summit County.

“He was planning to hike to Salmon Lake and Willow Lake with a detour to the summit of Mount Silverthorne,” SCRG said.

SCRG seeks information that may help us find missing hiker Ken May, who left the Willowbrook trailhead on the morning of Oct. 7th to climb Silverthorne Mountain.

Hikers that have been in the area in the last 24 hours and have info, please call Charles Pitman at 970-333-9856. pic.twitter.com/BFhKNF5LQA — Summit County Rescue (@SCrescuegroup) October 8, 2020

Equipped with a SPOT tracking device that sent automatic GPS position updates, it showed he left his car around 7 a.m., expecting to return at 6:45 p.m.

At 1:20 p.m., a messaged stated he was descending from the Mount Silverthorne summit. The last coordinated alert from his tracker was at 5:30 p.m., placing him on the ridgeline descending from the mountain towards Salmon and Willow Lakes, SCRG said.

His SPOT device is no longer sending updates.

SCRG is asking that anyone in that area may have seen May contact Charles Pitman at 970-333-9856.

