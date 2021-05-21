This famous Fort Collins hike is gushing in glory thanks to abundant spring precipitation

Horsetooth Falls will be especially beautiful this year thanks to all the spring moisture.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Horsetooth Falls is hit-and-miss depending on the spring moisture.

This year is a can't miss.

The 1.2-mile one-way hiking only trail to the falls in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space west of Fort Collins is popular even in lean moisture years. As evidenced by the nearly full parking lot and crowded trail Wednesday afternoon, people must be paying attention to the weather.

Abundant spring rain and snow has the 20-foot falls flowing its best in years. That has added to the enjoyment along the family- and dog-friendly trail. All that precipitation has the hillsides a vibrant green, shrubs and wildflowers putting on a spectacular show and little Spring Creek rushing enough to add a soothing babble along parts of the trail.

> Watch the video above for a previous 9NEWS story outlining the principals of "Leave No Trace" in the outdoors.