Crews searching for 2 missing swimmers at Lake Pueblo

The swimmers were last seen in the area of the Sailboard Road parking lot and access point.
Credit: Courtesy CPW

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Rescue crews are searching for two swimmers who have been missing since 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The swimmers were last seen in the area of the Sailboard Road parking lot and access point, which Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tweeted is a popular beach area for jetskiers and standup paddleboarders.

A dive team has been called to the scene, according to CPW, and two boats are using sonar as well as an underwater drone to assist in the search efforts.

As of just before 5 p.m., the swimmers have not been found. The initial caller said they may have drowned, according to CPW.

Lake Pueblo State Park is located just west of Pueblo, and has 60 miles of shoreline.

