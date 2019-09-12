PUEBLO, Colo. — You would think the drop in temperatures would impact fishing in the state.

This wasn't the case for 66-year-old Randy Stillwell who fishes five days a week, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

"Right place, right time," Stillwell told CPW.

CPW said Stillwell was jigging for crappie on Dec. 1 when a catfish hit his 3/4 ounce slab spoon. He then spent 30 minutes trying to keep the pressure on his 14-ounce line when he finally caught the catfish.

The 66-year-old took the fish to CPW where an officer certified the state record, CPW said.

The catfish measured at 38 and 5/8 inches and weighed over 29 pounds with a 25-inch girth.

Stillwell's recent catch beat the 2016 record set by Charlie Black, who caught a 35 ½ inch and over 24-pound blue cat, according to CPW.

