Man dies in rafting accident in Grand County

The man fell overboard while rafting on the Colorado River in Grand County, the sheriff's office said.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man died in a rafting accident on the Colorado River in Grand County Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said around 2:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was found in the river at Pyrite Rapids in Gore Canyon, outside the town of Kremmling.

The sheriff's office said a group of rafters had put in at the confluence of the Blue River and the Colorado River. The other group members told deputies that a short time into the float, the man, who was an experienced rafter, fell overboard. He was in the water for an unknown amount of time before other people in the group were able to locate him, the sheriff's office said. He was declared dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the man was wearing a helmet and a personal floatation device. His name has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office said due to the challenging mountainous terrain, rescue crews accessed the site using a Union Pacific hi-rail truck from the Kremmling rail yard.

