BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 27-year-old man drowned in Boulder Creek on Wednesday evening, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies said they were called to the 32000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive at about 6 p.m. on a report of a water rescue.

The man, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the water.

First responders performed CPR on the man until he could be taken to Boulder Community Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play.

The area where the man was pulled from the water is about 6 1/2 miles east of Nederland.

