Man killed in Breckenridge avalanche

Summit County Rescue Group said the man and his father were both buried in an avalanche Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man has died after getting buried in an avalanche in Breckenridge Saturday.

According to a release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG), a father and his adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called The Numbers on Peak 10 outside Breckenridge Ski Resort when they were caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m.

The father was partially buried and the son was fully buried. The father was able to dig himself out and had to ski out of the area to get cell phone reception so he could call 911, which he did at 1:40 p.m.

>>VIDEO ABOVE: High avalanche danger across most of Colorado

21 SCRG members responded along with three members of the Summit County Sheriff's Office's Special Operations Unit. Breckenridge Ski Resort's ski patrol also responded to help with search and rescue efforts.

A dog team found the son's body at 3:11 p.m.

The release said the Special Operations Unit performed an investigation at the scene, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will go there Sunday to investigate.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.