Man dies after falling at Rocky Mountain National Park

Park officials said the man, a 25-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island, fell and was pulled underwater at West Creek Falls.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man died after he fell and was pulled underwater at Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday, the park said.

Park officials said the man, a 25-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island, fell and was pulled underwater at West Creek Falls, a waterfall accessible by a trail on the east side of the park.

The man's body was recovered Sunday evening. His name has not yet been released.

"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year," the park said in a news release. "The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water."

Related Articles 12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Outdoors





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.