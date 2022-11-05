Missing hunter found dead

The sheriff's office said the 64-year-old California man failed to return to his group after going hunting Friday afternoon.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A man from California who failed to return to his group after going hunting in southwestern Colorado was found dead Saturday morning.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said the 64-year-old left his group of family and friends Friday afternoon with plans to return to them at their campsite in the Dry Creek Basin area outside of Norwood around sunset.

When he didn't return, the group conducted a search but didn't find him. They called dispatch at 5 a.m. Saturday and while deputies and search and rescue crews were preparing to search for him, the group resumed their own search and found the man dead. A search and rescue team brought him out of the backcountry.

The sheriff's office said the man did not have any apparent signs of trauma. The coroner will investigate the cause of his death.

