Mount Evans Highway now open for the 2022 season

A timed reservation system is in place for those wishing to visit a developed visitor area.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colorado — Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is now open to the public for the 2022 season.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews worked throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow along the 15-mile highway from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit of Mount Evans.

The roadway officially opened at 8 a.m. Friday. While the road is open, drivers are required to make reservations through Recreation.gov.

They are required for anyone who is planning to park and visit one of the developed visitor locations at Mount Evans between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Reservations are not required for people who are biking or hiking up the roadway. All reservations for days the road doesn’t open due to weather or road conditions will be refunded automatically through the website.

They cost $2 with additional fees possible depending on the type of vehicle and length of stay.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), which is the highest continuous paved road in the United States, opened for the first time this season on May 27, but closed briefly due to weather.

The National Park Service (NPS) said that due to ongoing boulder removal work, there is one lane of traffic near Rainbow Curve, so travelers should expect delays in that area.

A timed entry reservation is required to travel Trail Ridge Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, park officials said visitors should be prepared for icy conditions and be prepared to adjust travel plans when conditions change rapidly. For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.

