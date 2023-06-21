Colorado lake back open after bacteria levels drop

Nottingham Lake was closed last week due to elevated levels of E. coli.

AVON, Colo. — Nottingham Lake is back open after high E. coli levels caused it to close for several days.

The Town of Avon said in a release that town staff retested the lake water on Monday and received updated results on Wednesday. The most recent test showed a concentration of E. coli well within the acceptable limit.

The release said town staff will test the lake water daily through the week to ensure that bacteria levels have returned to a normal range. It will also be tested regularly throughout the summer.

Last Friday, the town announced that it had closed the lake to swimming due to higher than usual amounts of E. coli. The next day, the town said testing on Friday had revealed an elevated concentration of E. coli that was above the acceptable limit under the State of Colorado Natural Swimming Area regulations. The lake was then closed to all recreational activities.

E. coli is a bacteria primarily associated with fecal matter. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) elevated E. coli levels can be the result of a number of factors ranging from malfunctioning septic systems to fecal waste from swimmers or animals. Heavy rain, groundwater runoff and low oxygen levels in the lake can also be factors.

