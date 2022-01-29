Parks and Wildlife study reveals cost of backcountry search and rescue

Backcountry search and rescue teams in Colorado respond to about 3,600 calls every year-- more than any other state.

DENVER — A new study from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shows how costly it can be to conduct search and rescue operations in the backcountry.

The study found backcountry search and rescue (BSAR) teams in Colorado respond to about 3,600 calls every year-- more than any other state.

The missions also rely heavily on volunteers, according to the report. The study found out about 2,800 people give a total of 500,000 hours of their time each year.

Those volunteers also spend more than $1,500 out of their own pockets every year on equipment, fuel, and other expenses to respond to incidents, the report says.

“Coloradans love our mountains and open spaces, but increasing backcountry visitation is, unfortunately, pushing the volunteer responders to their limits and outpacing available funding,” Colorado Search and Rescue Association Director Jeff Sparhawk said. “This study is incredibly valuable because it allows us to be proactive and look to the future to create a more sustainable system for all of Colorado.”

CPW said the results of the study will quote "fundamentally change" how they support backcountry search and rescue operations in the future.

"If swift and strong measures are taken to reinforce BSAR today, we can ensure that these essential services sustain and continue to be available to anyone who visits Colorado’s backcountry," the report concludes.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.