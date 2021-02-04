Rocky Mountain National Park's new pilot reservations entry system starts May 28

There will be two types of reservations available. This year’s pilot reservation system allows for a greater number of reservations per day.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will implement a new pilot timed-entry reservation system beginning on May 28.

The new reservation system will allow the park to admit 75% of its total capacity compared to last year's 60%.

Two different timed reservation types will help the park manage significant increases in visitation, COVID-19 concerns, park housing and bus capacity challenges, said RMNP.

> Video above: Learn about the Ouzel Falls hike in Rocky Mountain National Park

One permit will be for the Bear Lake Road Corridor including the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park and will grant access from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second permit will be for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor and will grant access from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability and will apply to all areas of the park.

Reservations to enter the park will go on sale through recreation.gov at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

Reservations will be available to enter the park from May 28 through June 30. The next release will be on June 1 for the month of July and any remaining days that have not been booked for June. This pattern will continue until October.

Twenty-five percent of permits will be held and available for purchase the day prior at 5 p.m.

In 2020, RMNP was the fourth most-visited national park in the country with a 28% increase in visitation in November and a 38% increase in visitation in December over those months in 2019.

Face masks are required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, parking lots, pull-offs and overlooks.

Details and updates on park operations and services will be posted on the park’s official website at nps.gov/romo through social media @RockyNPS or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.