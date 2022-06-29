Rocky Mountain National Park warns visitors after 'large rockfall event'

Park officials said sliding rock from Hallett Peak fell into Upper Chaos Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) asked visitors to avoid the area of a rockslide that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on RMNP's Facebook page, a "large rockfall event" happened on the south side of Hallett Peak about 4:30 p.m. that resulted in sliding rock falling into Upper Chaos Canyon.

Visitors planning to recreate in Upper Chaos Canyon or on the south slopes of Hallett Peak were asked to avoid traveling in the area of the rockslide, RMNP said, as it will take some time for the slope to stabilize and there was a "significant possibility" that another rockfall might happen at any time.

A spokesperson for the park said visitors were reminded to always practice due diligence, especially in rocky terrain, as those areas can be unstable.

According to alltrails.com, Hallett Peak is a popular area for birding, hiking and horseback riding. The 10.3-mile out-and-back trail near Estes Park is considered a challenging route.

