Skier injured in 2,000-foot fall on Colorado 14er

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A man is recovering after he was injured in a 2,000 foot fall while skiing in southwestern Colorado Saturday morning, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the skier, a 32-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was skiing the north face of Wilson Peak southwest of Telluride when he fell about 2,000 feet. He suffered traumatic injuries but was conscious and alert when a helicopter rescue crew reached him, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said another person who was skiing with him made his way to an area with cell service and called 911, and search and rescue crews were mobilized just after 11:30 a.m.

The man was taken by helicopter to the Telluride airport, then to a hospital in Grand Junction.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies and a Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to Wilson Peak outside of Telluride Saturday... Posted by San Miguel County Sheriff - Colorado on Saturday, May 6, 2023

