LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Two popular fishing reservoirs are assessing the damage after they were pounded with a massive hail storm late Tuesday night.

About 16 inches of hail, heavy rain and flash flooding hit both Spinney Mountain and Eleven Mile State Parks, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The storm left the Spinney Mountain Access Road impassable, a release from CPW says. The south boat ramp at the reservoir was also damaged in the storm and will need to be repaired.

Because of the damage, Spinney Mountain is currently closed and CPW said they do not know when they will be able to reopen the reservoir.

CPW said they will be assessing repairs daily.

Eleven Mile Reservoir is still open on both shores but CPW warned visitors that there is road damage in the area.

The storm also impacted some campgrounds in Eleven Mile State Park, but CPW said this would not affect any reservations.

Spinney Mountain is one of only three gold medal lakes in Colorado, known for its trophy rainbow trout. It is located about 2 hours southwest of Denver near the small towns of Lake George and Hartsel.

