Spinney Mountain, Eleven Mile State Parks announce 2022 opening dates

The reservoirs at both parks are known for trophy rainbow trout and pike.

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Two popular fishing destinations in central Colorado will be open for boaters and anglers soon.

The north boat ramp at Eleven Mile State Park will open next Saturday, April 30.

Opening day at Spinney Mountain Reservoir is set for May 7. On that morning, the north boat ramp will open 30 minutes before sunrise.

Opening weekend at Spinney is a tradition for many, attracting anglers from across the state.

> The video above is from opening weekend in 2020.

The reservoir is one of only three gold medal lakes in Colorado, known for its trophy rainbow trout. Because the lake has been closed all winter, the start of the season is regarded as one of the best times to fish Spinney as hungry fish will be looking for food along the shoreline.

Only artificial flies and lures are allowed (no bait) and the bag limit is one trout that must be at least 20 inches. There is no bag limit on pike.

Ice covering both reservoirs was fully melted off by Friday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they now need time to inspect the water and repair damage from wind storms.

“We had a damaging wind event that blew ice, large boulders and dirt onto our north boat ramp at Spinney,” said Park Manager Darcy Mount in a release. “It is nearly three-foot deep on the ramp and heavy equipment work is required to clear it and to also fix some of the damage to the breakwater chains there at the ramp. Now that the ice is off, we are working diligently to get both reservoirs open for boaters.”

The Witcher's Cover boat ramp at Eleven Mile is expected to open later in the summer when CPW has enough staffing to operate the Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection station at that location.

