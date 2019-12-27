COLORADO, USA — Starting in 2020, anyone camping in one of Colorado's 41 state parks will need a reservation.

The new rules will require campers to book all campsites through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reservation system either online or by phone.

Reservations are available up to six months in advance or can be made for that night. Self-service camping permits found on-site at the parks will no longer be valid.

Anyone found camping in a site that they have not reserved could be fined or evicted from the campsite, according to CPW.

The organization will also be using the system to allow visitors to book cabins, yurts, picnic areas and other facilities at the parks.

As of 2019, 23 state parks were already using a reservation-only system. At the other parks, reservations had to be made at least three days prior to a camper's arrival date. Within that three-day window, all unbooked sites were released on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visitors can reserve sites online or by calling 800-244-5613.

