Fallen tree closes portion of Blue River near Silverthorne

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the strainer is causing a "life safety hazard."

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A portion of the Blue River outside Silverthorne is closed due to a tree that fell across the water.

The closure runs from Maryland Creek, about 6 miles downstream of the Dillon Reservoir, to Boulder Creek. That is about a 3.5-mile stretch of the river.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the closure is due to a strainer that is causing a "life safety hazard." A tree that fell is blocking the full width of the river, allowing water to flow through but causing an obstruction that can catch boats or people.

There's currently no estimated timeframe for when the section of river will reopen.

The Blue River is currently flowing at 880 cubic feet per second (cfs) below Dillon, according to the US Geological Survey. The average river flow for this date is 703 cfs.

The Blue River is extremely popular with anglers and is known for having an abundance of large trout. Two portions of the river are designated gold medal waters, a distinction given to only 322 miles of Colorado's 9,000 fishable streams.

Commercial whitewater rafting trips are also offered on the Blue River.

