Tubing ban enacted for North Saint Vrain, Saint Vrain Creek

The closure includes watercraft such as single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats and inner tubes.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County officials have announced the North Saint Vrain Creek and Saint Vrain Creek will be closed through Lyons to tubing and single-chamber flotation devices.

The closure will take effect Wednesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. and will go through Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m., according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The closure prohibits watercraft such as single-chamber rafts, single-chamber belly boats and inner tubes from floating the creek. There is a specific exemption for kayaks and white-water canoes, which are permitted, however kayakers are strongly encouraged to observe caution.

Sheriff's deputies will be posting notices Wednesday morning, advising recreationists of the closure.

The closure encompasses the North Saint Vrain Creek and Saint Vrain Creek from Apple Valley Road/ County Road 71 (upper Apple Valley Road) to North Foothills Highway including through the Town of Lyons.

BCSO said the closure was made by Sheriff Joe Pelle in consultation with Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen, Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lyons Police Chief Sergeant Bill Crist and Lyons Fire Chief Peter Zick.

The partial-use restriction is being ordered due to the significant rainfall and spring runoff experienced in Boulder County in recent days and weeks, said BCSO.

Any person who fails to obey an order issued under this section, may be guilty of a class two petty offense and subject to a fine of up to $50.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.