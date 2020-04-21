LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A couple of campgrounds in Larimer County are set to reopen this Friday.

There are restrictions, however: only people who have an RV and are residents of Larimer County will be allowed to camp.

Larimer County Natural Resources announced the campground openings and guidelines Tuesday afternoon.

The South Bay campground at Horsetooth Reservoir and the Flatiron campground at Carter Lake will be the only ones to open Friday.

Here are more details:

Camping will be limited to existing reservations already booked in the county's system.

No tent camping is allowed.

No secondary units (tent pads adjacent to an RV site) are allowed.

No walk-up camping reservations are allowed.

Cabins and tipis remain closed.

All restrooms and shower houses are closed.

Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed

Marinas and concessionaires remain closed

Each campsite allows up to eight people, according to Larimer County Natural Resources.

Tuesday's weather conditions at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake were pretty nice. As of 5 p.m., temperatures were in the low to mid-60s. The water is still a bit too chilly to go for a swim though.

Natural Resources said the decision to reopen the campgrounds was made with guidance from the Larimer County Public Health Department and county commissioners.

