Virus strands Norway racer in Alaska after Iditarod win

Thomas Waerner and his 16 dogs have been stranded in Alaska by travel restrictions and flight cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
Musher Thomas Waerner, of Torpa, Norway, waits for his turn to start during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Thomas Waerner won this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, but he is still waiting to return to his home in Norway. 

The Anchorage Daily News reported Waerner and his 16 dogs have been stranded in Alaska by travel restrictions and flight cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old plans to fly home in early June. Waerner has five children and 35 other sled dogs in Torpa, Norway. 

He missed the 10th birthday of one of his children and misses morning coffee with his wife, who left Alaska in March shortly before health restrictions stopped travel. 

