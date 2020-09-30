Winter Park and Amtrak suspend ski train service

The popular ski train plans to resume service in 2022.

DENVER — The Winter Park Express will suspend service from Denver to Winter Park during the 2020-21 ski season, Winter Park and Amtrak announced Wednesday.

Amtrak has been reducing the number of seats sold on each train to enable distancing, a practice that will likely continue into the upcoming ski season, Public Relations and Communications Manager Jen Miller said in the release.

Winter Park and Amtrak evaluated seating options on the Winter Park Express and determined it was not possible to operate the train successfully this season while adhering to social distancing requirements, according to the release.

"Amtrak and the resort will use the 2020-21 season to look for ways to make the Winter Park Express even better when it relaunches," Miller said in the release.

Amtrak and Winter Park will use the 2020-21 season to look for ways to improve the Winter Park Express when it relaunches, the release says.

"The resort and Amtrak thank our customers and look forward to welcoming them back again in the 2022 season," Miller said.