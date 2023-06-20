Woman dies after being rescued from Boulder Creek

Police said the woman entered the water to help a family member and was swept away by the current.

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman has died after she was rescued from Boulder Creek last week, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police and firefighters received multiple calls about a woman struggling in the creek. Witnesses spotted her first, pulled her to the south side of the creek, and began administering CPR.

The woman, 48, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died over the weekend, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the woman entered the water to help a family member and was swept away by the current. They said foul play is not suspected.

Police said the family member is OK.

"The City of Boulder offers its condolences to the family and wishes to thank everyone involved in this multi-agency rescue response, including our police and firefighters, swiftwater dive team, American Medical Response, the Boulder Emergency Squad and the community members who pulled the woman from the water and administered CPR," the city said in a news release.

This was Boulder's fifth water rescue in two weeks, the city said. They urged people to "recreate safely in the city, especially around water, which can be running stronger, deeper and colder than it looks."

Related Articles Rescues increase with high water on Boulder Creek

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Outdoors

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.