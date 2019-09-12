LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier on Sunday who was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on Highway 14 has been identified.

Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 29-year-old Michelle Lindsay of Fort Collins. The cause of death was determined to be mechanical asphyxiation.

Lindsay was not breathing after the avalanche and was declared deceased at the scene, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said the skier was fully buried in the avalanche on south Diamond Peak. The avalanche was described as 2-3 feet deep, very wide and running close to 500 feet vertically.

Other members of the party dug the woman out and called for help, the Sheriff's Office said.

This is the first person killed in an avalanche this season in Colorado, the CAIC said.

