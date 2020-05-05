27-year-old woman rescued after leg gets stuck in rock crevice

She was rescued last Monday night in Boulder County.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was rescued late Monday night after spending more than two hours with her leg stuck in a rock crevice, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The sheriff's office was first notified about the woman stuck on a rock wall in an area near the 30-mile marker of South St. Vrain Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday. That's about three miles south of Lyons.

The 27-year-old woman had somehow gotten her leg stuck in a rock crevice and could not free herself, according to BCSO. She was there for about 2 hours.

Rescuers from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Lyons Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue, and AMR paramedics all responded to the scene.

They were able to free the woman's leg and brought her to an ambulance to be evaluated, however, she decided to take herself to the hospital for any treatment.