Outlaws beat Bayhawks in overtime, move to 4-0 on 2020 season

Brian Kormondy found the back of the net to win the game for Denver. The Outlaws will look to secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs on Friday night.

ANAPOLIS, Md. — And then there was one.

The Denver Outlaws knocked off the Chesapeake Bayhawks by a final of 13-12 in overtime on Wednesday night and are now MLL's only undefeated team remaining in 2020.

Brian Kormondy scored the game winner for the Outlaws, one of his two goals on the evening.

Ryan Lee once again paced Denver with five goals and Chris Aslanian, Daniel Bucaro and Mikie Schlosser each found the back of the net twice. Denver trailed after the third quarter by a score of 10-8 before mounting a comeback in the game's final frame to force OT.

>> Video above: John Grant Jr. has 'unfinished business' with Denver Outlaws, wants one more trophy

With the win, Denver can now be no worse than the No. 2 seed in the playoffs which will begin on Saturday with the semifinals. If Denver beats Boston on Friday night in its final regular season game, they will secure the No. 1 seed. A loss by the Cannons tomorrow night to the Hammerheads would also guarantee the Outlaws the top spot.