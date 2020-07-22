x
Outlaws use big third quarter to beat Lizards, move to 3-0 on 2020 season

Denver set the stage for a huge game on Wednesday night when they will face the Chesapeake Bayhawks, who are also undefeated.

ANAPOLIS, Md. — The Denver Outlaws found themselves in an unfamiliar place at halftime in their game against the New York Lizards on Tuesday night. 

They were losing. 

Down 6-4, Denver used a dominant third quarter (outscoring the Lizards 6-1) and solid second half to secure a tight 12-11 win. The victory moved them to 3-0 on the 2020 season and solidified them as a real threat to win a championship this weekend. 

The pandemic shortened slate means the final four will occur Saturday with the championship on Sunday. Denver has two more seeding games before then. 

>> Video above: John Grant Jr. has 'unfinished business' with Denver Outlaws, wants one more trophy

On Tuesday night it was once again the Ryan Lee show, as he paced Denver with a team-high five goals. Daniel Bucaro added three tallies of his own. The game was paused in the second half for about 70 minutes due to a lightning delay. 

The Outlaws will play a fellow undefeated team on Wednesday night: the 3-0 Chesapeake Bayhawks. That game could very well be a championship preview. 

