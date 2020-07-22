Outlaws use big third quarter to beat Lizards, move to 3-0 on 2020 season

Denver set the stage for a huge game on Wednesday night when they will face the Chesapeake Bayhawks, who are also undefeated.

ANAPOLIS, Md. — The Denver Outlaws found themselves in an unfamiliar place at halftime in their game against the New York Lizards on Tuesday night.

They were losing.

Down 6-4, Denver used a dominant third quarter (outscoring the Lizards 6-1) and solid second half to secure a tight 12-11 win. The victory moved them to 3-0 on the 2020 season and solidified them as a real threat to win a championship this weekend.

The pandemic shortened slate means the final four will occur Saturday with the championship on Sunday. Denver has two more seeding games before then.

On Tuesday night it was once again the Ryan Lee show, as he paced Denver with a team-high five goals. Daniel Bucaro added three tallies of his own. The game was paused in the second half for about 70 minutes due to a lightning delay.