Overland, Niwot's Mia Curry shine at state gymnastics individual championships

THORNTON, Colo. — The Overland Trailblazers headlined the 5A state gymnastics team competition as well as the individual competition.

Sophomore Mattea Dolan won the all-around championship while her teammate Mabry Robinson took second place in the all-around competition and won gold in the vault.

Overland's Bailey Rodriguez won first place in the balance beam competition while Autumn Ivester won on the floor.

"I always love floor...I was just brushing off the other events and my only thing was that I was just going to have fun and I do my best when I have fun and I smile and show it off and be sassy...so I had a lot of fun," Ivester said after she won.

Mia Curry, a junior at Niwot high, excelled in the 4A individual championships. She won first place in the all-around, vault and balance beam.

It may have been a different season, but Saturday's competition was a nice bow on three days of great gymnastics.

