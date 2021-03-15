From coma to championship: Paonia's Anthony Miller wins state wrestling title following remarkable recovery

The most unlikely move at the 2021 Colorado state wrestling championships was a simple step to the podium.

Paonia's Anthony Miller won the 2A 220-pound division state wrestling title this weekend in Pueblo.

Eight months earlier, he was in an awful dirt bike accident and was in a coma for a week.

Miller broke six bones, was bleeding in two different spots in his brain and was told that he would be lucky if he didn't have to live in a nursing home for the rest of his life.

Miraculously, he healed up and was even able to compete in his senior season. Even more so, he won it all in an epic overtime finish.

"Eight months ago I would have never told you that I would be out here wrestling at all, much less win the tournament," Miller said.

Miller is being called 'The Last Champion' since this is the last year Paonia will compete individually. They and Hotchkiss are combining schools next year.

"For us, it was monumental and huge. The last champion for our high school and town and where he came from and what he did it just doesn't get better than that; write the movie script," Paonia coach Josh Burns said after Miller captured his first-ever state wrestling championship.

A remarkable comeback from injury with a state win to represent his hometown in the last opportunity to do so.

What a story.

