Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled to Monday night

Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out Monday night's game.

The National Football League has rescheduled the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to 7:05 p.m. Monday night on CBS. The game had originally been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The good news is, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, all Patriots were tested for a second time Sunday and no new positive tests were identified.

The Patriots issued a statement Saturday morning confirming a player has tested positive but didn't specify who the player is. The organization says they received notice of the positive test Friday night.

The Patriots said the player immediately entered self-quarantine and several additional players, coaches, and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests Saturday morning. They say all tests were negative.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs," the Patriots said. "The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions had been in jeopardy, after a Saints player was reported to have tested positive. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints' player's test was rerun and came back negative.

The positive tests come as NFL teams are taking extra precautions this week in light of an outbreak among the Tennessee Titans organization. As of Saturday, The Associated Press reports the outbreak is up to 18 total cases among players and staff.

In light of the positive cases, the Titans-Steelers game was postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25.

The league sent a memo to all 32 teams on Thursday detailing new procedures for teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak or exposure to the virus. The league's medical officials say daily testing doesn't protect anyone amid the pandemic and activity after testing increases the potential for infection.

They noted the Titans’ outbreak included both players and non-players while potentially exposing Minnesota during their game last weekend.