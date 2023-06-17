Peyton Manning attending the College World Series

The NCAA posted a photo of the Vol legend in the stands for the first game of the College World Series.

OMAHA, Neb. — The man known for calling “Omaha” on the football field is in Omaha for the College World Series.

The NCAA posted a photo of the legendary Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning sitting in the stands for the first game.

The Vols will play LSU on the night game at Charles Schwab Field. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

After Tennessee advanced out of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional, the Vols teamed up with Manning to make this video.

Tennessee will try and make it into the winner's bracket on Saturday if they can beat the Tigers. It’s the program's second appearance at the College World Series in the last three seasons.