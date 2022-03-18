Last week, Roswell police found Vashone Jones of Macon and several other people partying at Thomas' home.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A former Bibb County deputy is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in football memorabilia, guns, cash and other items from the home of the late football great Demaryius Thomas -- according to a Roswell police incident report.

Thomas was a star receiver for West Laurens High School, Georgia Tech and several NFL teams. He died in December at 33.

Last week, Roswell police found Vashone Jones of Macon and several other people partying at Thomas' home.

Jones and some of the others were charged with criminal trespass; police also found marijuana, cocaine and guns in the vacant home.

Three days later, Thomas' mother, his personal assistant, and financial advisor all met with Roswell police.

They said various items were stolen from the house, including:

A "priceless" ESPY award from ESPN

Football memorabilia, including jerseys from various teams. One of them was signed by Tom Brady, Thomas' former New England Patriots teammate

Seven or eight firearms, both handguns and long guns

"Lots" of shoes and clothing

Thousands of dollars in cash

A hyperbaric chamber, which is used to increase air pressure by 2-3x so the person inside is breathing something close to pure oxygen. It's often used to treat infections, wounds and other health problems.

The report lists Jones, age 29, as the only suspect.

According to police records, Jones was arrested March 13 at Thomas' home on Riverside Road in Roswell and released the next day. That was two days before Thomas' family reported the missing items.

By email, Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo told 13WMAZ they're investigating the alleged thefts.

A Facebook post by Thomas' Laurens County football camp warned people about the missing items and asked for the public's help.

The post by the Demaryius "BayBay" Thomas FUNdamentals Camp said, "If you see ANY items (jewelry, jerseys, replica, collectibles, anything) listed for sale or if you know someone who has received or bought anything Demaryius Thomas related, please PM this page. You will remain anonymous!! These items have been STOLEN and the authorities have been notified! If the authorities catch them, they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law! If they are returned to the estate, no charges will be filed!! We need your help in getting BayBay’s items back to his family! Thanks in advance!!"

In 2019, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office reported that Jones resigned after being accused of using a friend's credit card to run up more than $1,000 in debt.

He was charged with four counts of identity theft, but in 2020 those charges were dropped, according to Bibb County court records.