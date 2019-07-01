WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster bowler Brandon Knowles is dedicated to perfection and

when it comes to bowling practice he is an expert.



After countless frames of bowling, the 22-year-old has used film to help foolproof his throw.



“I used to watch film, that really helped me." Knowles told 9NEWS. "I’d record myself and come home and watch the film and I’d compare it to the best of them.”



His meticulous preparation is not just about being good, Knowles wants to be great. “My goal is to be the the greatest ever, you have to have that mentality or you don’t have a chance,” Knowles said.

He is well on his way to greatness and at a young age Knowles has the score to prove it. Since he's started bowling, he has 35 perfect games on the lanes, his first when he was only 13 years old.



“I think it was a week before my 14th birthday,” Knowles said.

As the cliche goes, 'practice makes perfect' and Knowles is working his way down the lane to becoming one of the greatest ever.



“That’s my dream, yeah, that’s my dream,” Knowles said smiling.