CEO of Colorado's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has resigned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — George Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) in Colorado Springs, has resigned.

The PRCA Board of Directors accepted the resignation on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Tom Glause, the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration, will serve as interim CEO, the Board announced.

"We want to thank George for his time as the CEO," said Jacobs Crawley, PRCA Chairman of the Board. "The PRCA Board is extremely proud of the many contributions that George has made to the organization over the last three-plus years."

The PRCA said Taylor led the organization through the challenges presented by COVID-19 as well as oversaw the shift of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) to Texas last December.

According to the PRCA, Taylor also orchestrated the television partnership with The Cowboy Channel, bringing rodeo coverage to broadcast television and live streaming.

PRCA added Taylor brought some of the world’s biggest rodeos, including RodeoHouston and the Calgary Stampede, back under the PRCA umbrella.

