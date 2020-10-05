President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports

UFC 249 served as the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic shut down much of the country nearly eight weeks ago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Trump congratulated UFC for restarting the sports world after a nearly two-month hiatus.

Trump’s taped message was played during ESPN’s broadcast of the UFC 249 undercard.

The bouts took place inside a fan-free arena in Jacksonville.

"(G)et the sports leagues back. Let’s play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back," Trump said.

