x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

sports

President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports

UFC 249 served as the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic shut down much of the country nearly eight weeks ago.
Credit: AP
Michelle Waterson, center left, and Carla Esparza battle without spectators during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Trump congratulated UFC for restarting the sports world after a nearly two-month hiatus. 

Trump’s taped message was played during ESPN’s broadcast of the UFC 249 undercard.

The bouts took place inside a fan-free arena in Jacksonville. 

"(G)et the sports leagues back. Let’s play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back," Trump said.  

UFC 249 served as the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic shut down much of the country nearly eight weeks ago.

It was originally scheduled for April 18.

RELATED: UFC returns Saturday for sports-starved audience

RELATED: Sports betting is legal in Colorado. Here's what you can bet on today

RELATED: Kroenke Sports and Entertainment to pay part-time and hourly workers next 30 days