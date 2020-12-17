Pro axe thrower Walden Cox mastering trick shots and embracing coaching

Cox was the champion at the Angry Wood tournament last year in Oklahoma and creates viral trick shot videos on his Instagram page.

DENVER — Walden Cox just comes out and says it.

“When I was young, I used to just throw knives and stuff at things and I was an athlete," Cox said.

Don’t worry, this story isn’t what you think it’s going to be.

Cox grew up doing regular things. He was a basketball player and actually pursued a full-time music job.

But 10 years ago, Cox went through a divorce and the therapy method of choice became axe throwing.

“It was a literal light bulb. Legitimately was like what? Like really,” said Cox.

Really.

That light bulb being Cox’s decision to pursue axe throwing as a full-time gig.

Really!

“I never would have thought if I could travel back in time to tell myself as a teenager this is what you’ll be doing in your 40s, I never would have believed it. It’s almost insane when you put it on paper that I actually get paid to do this," Cox said.

The pro axe thrower / coach at Bad Axe throwing in Denver is a special kind of hurler: A trick shot master.

He was the champion at the Angry Wood tournament last year in Oklahoma and creates viral trick shot videos on his Instagram page, @blackmetalaxe.

This month Cox went to Atlanta to compete in the World Axe Throwing Championships.

He told 9NEWS he doesn’t even know what place he finished in, but that’s not the point.

“Everybody is really supportive. Like way more supportive of me now that I’m doing this than I was a musician ironically. It’s the most inclusive competitive sport I’ve ever seen. The community is great but the fact that everybody is a good sport about it all the time, that’s why I love this sport," Cox said.

He also say coaching is a big part of the love he has for the sport.

“Like honestly one of the most satisfying parts of axe throwing period is stepping back to being the coach," Coz said. “It legitimately changed my life 100 percent. And it has the potential to do that for other people as well.”